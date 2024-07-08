Racing tips: Candice Bass-Robinson for Cape treble

Trainer Candice Bass-Robinson saddles a dozen runners at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth tomorrow and can garner a treble on the nine-race card with From A Distance, Scarlet Macaw and La Pulga.

Querari filly From A Distance has filled the runners-up berth in consecutive outings over 1200m at Cape Town’s flagship racecourse and, with any improvement, should go one better in Race 1 on her return to the same track and trip.

Aldo Domeyer has partnered this two-year-old filly in all three of her appearances and resumes his partnership with From A Distance, whose form experience should stand her in good stead in the opener.

Race 2 is a warm Maiden Juvenile Plate for fillies over 1200m with several promising two-year-old fillies but Bass-Robinson inmate Scarlet Macaw has form and recent race fitness on her side.

The daughter of Horizon has improved with every start, finishing nearer the winner in each of her 1000m appearances.

She finished third (2.25 lengths off the winner) on debut and confirmed that promise by finishing a 1.60-length fourth next time out before a career-best second (beaten 1.50 lengths) in her last start on 11 June.

Domeyer was aboard Scarlet Macaw in her last two outings and, unsurprisingly, retains the ride with the extra 200m likely to unlock further progress from this Bass Racing-owned two-year-old filly.

The pick, however, of Bass-Robinson’s 12 runners on the day is La Pulga – a nickname given to Lionel Messi – in Race 4, also over 1200m.

Gareth Wright steered this well-related son of Pomodoro to an encouraging fourth on debut over 1000m and Domeyer was in the irons when this two-year-old colt confirmed that promise by finishing second over 1200m five weeks ago.

La Pulga, which means ‘The Flea’ in Spanish, needn’t make much progress to open his account against moderate opposition.