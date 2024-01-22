See It Again hot favourite for Met

See It Again is the best weighted runner and has had the perfect build-up to the race.

See It Again is currently the 9-20 favourite to win Saturday’s Grade 1 World Sports Betting Cape Town Met.

The R2-million race will be run over 2000m at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth in Cape Town. It is carded as Race 9 and is due off at 16.45.

See It Again, trained by Michael Roberts and to be ridden by Piere Strydom, is the best weighted runner and has had the perfect build-up to the race, winning the Grade 2 Green Point Stakes over 1600m and then finishing second behind Charles Dickens in the L’Ormarins King’s Plate over the same distance.

At one point See It Again and Charles Dickens were both quoted at 15-10 but that all changed when the decision was taken to retire the champion miler to stud.

ALSO READ: Charles Dickens heads for the stud-farm paddocks

Pacaya and Bless My Stars, trained by Justin Snaith and Sean Tarry respectively, are at 8-1 and are the only other two runners quoted in single figures. There has been some support for Royal Aussie following his third place in the King’s Plate and he is on offer at 12-1.

Bettors are reminded there is a R2-million TAB Pick 6 carryover at the meeting with a likely pool of R10 million and a R1-million TAB Quartet carryover on the Met with a likely pool of R4 million. In addition, punters will be able to bet into massive commingled TAB pools in Races 1 to 10 as this is a Hong Kong World Pool meeting.

Current betting on the World Sports Betting Cape Town Met:

9-20 See It Again

8-1 Pacaya, Bless My Stars

12-1 Royal Aussie

14-1 Mucho Dinero

25-1 Without Question

28-1 Montien, Double Superlative

35-1 Al Muthana, Sugar Mountain, Rascallion

66-1 Anfields Rocket

80-1 Waterberry Lane

ALSO READ: Mzansi’s touch of Hollywood: Toasting the stars of racehorse-ownership in SA