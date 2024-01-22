Horses

Home » Sport » Horses

Avatar photo

By Citizen Reporter

Journalist

3 minute read

22 Jan 2024

07:02 pm

See It Again hot favourite for Met

See It Again is the best weighted runner and has had the perfect build-up to the race.

See It Again Cape Town Met

See It Again (left) and Charles Dickens (centre) at Kenilworth racecourse earlier this year. Picture: Peter Heeger/Gallo Images

See It Again is currently the 9-20 favourite to win Saturday’s Grade 1 World Sports Betting Cape Town Met.

The R2-million race will be run over 2000m at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth in Cape Town. It is carded as Race 9 and is due off at 16.45.

See It Again, trained by Michael Roberts and to be ridden by Piere Strydom, is the best weighted runner and has had the perfect build-up to the race, winning the Grade 2 Green Point Stakes over 1600m and then finishing second behind Charles Dickens in the L’Ormarins King’s Plate over the same distance.

At one point See It Again and Charles Dickens were both quoted at 15-10 but that all changed when the decision was taken to retire the champion miler to stud.

ALSO READ: Charles Dickens heads for the stud-farm paddocks

Pacaya and Bless My Stars, trained by Justin Snaith and Sean Tarry respectively, are at 8-1 and are the only other two runners quoted in single figures. There has been some support for Royal Aussie following his third place in the King’s Plate and he is on offer at 12-1.

Bettors are reminded there is a R2-million TAB Pick 6 carryover at the meeting with a likely pool of R10 million and a R1-million TAB Quartet carryover on the Met with a likely pool of R4 million. In addition, punters will be able to bet into massive commingled TAB pools in Races 1 to 10 as this is a Hong Kong World Pool meeting.

Current betting on the World Sports Betting Cape Town Met:

  • 9-20 See It Again
  • 8-1 Pacaya, Bless My Stars
  • 12-1 Royal Aussie
  • 14-1 Mucho Dinero
  • 25-1 Without Question
  • 28-1 Montien, Double Superlative
  • 35-1 Al Muthana, Sugar Mountain, Rascallion
  • 66-1 Anfields Rocket
  • 80-1 Waterberry Lane

ALSO READ: Mzansi’s touch of Hollywood: Toasting the stars of racehorse-ownership in SA

Read more on these topics

horse racing horseracing

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics MK party is Zuma’s private security force, there could be more insurrections, expert warns
News Dlamini-Zuma to retire from parliament
South Africa Watch: SA’s arguments and requests against Israel at the International Court of Justice
Politics ‘When presidents don’t want to give up power’: Mantashe likens Zuma to African rebel leaders
Politics ‘I didn’t go to Robben Island for this nonsense’ – Cope calls for direct election of president

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe