Sha Tin bursts back to life this weekend

Familiar faces are in the saddle as Hong Kong’s new season kicks off.

Hong Kong racing makes a welcome return to the racing scene this weekend as the island starts its 2024/25 season at Sha Tin on Sunday.

As always, local interest is focused on excellent betting opportunities in a consistently true-to-form jurisdiction, excitement generated by big crowds enjoying the world’s most competitive racing, and, of course, the involvement of faces familiar to local fans.

Hong Kong’s jockey and trainer ranks for the new term are little changed from last season.

South African jockeys

Former South African champion jockeys Lyle Hewitson and Keagan de Melo, along with former champion apprentice Luke Ferraris and SA-schooled Karis Teetan, fly the national flag.

Teetan, frequent runner-up to seven-time Hong Kong champion Zac Purton, once again heads the list of the riders trying to depose the all-conquering Australian. Last season Teetan registered 86 wins to Purton’s 130 and will be determined to narrow the gap this time around.

Hewitson, eighth in 2023/24, and Ferraris (12th) have found their feet in a notoriously tough environment for jockeys – as has more-recent arrival De Melo (16th), who will continue to be a favourite for fans back home.

Last season’s third-placed Hugh Bowman, another Australian, and Brit Andrea Atzeni (fourth) are also back in the saddle and bring the sort of quality and experience that punters crave.

Douglas Whyte is the sole South African trainer on the roster and has built up good strike rates as he seeks to climb the log.

10-race card

Sunday’s meeting has a 10-race card, with the marquee event being Race 3, the Class 1 Chief Executive’s Cup, a 1200m sprint.

Hewitson and De Melo partner outsiders Packing Treadmill and Harmony N Blessed respectively, while likely favourite Beauty Waves is ridden by French ace Alex Badel.

Purton’s mount Ka Ying Rising is said to be a star in the making and, while these conditions don’t appear to suit him, he should be included in all bets.

The first race of the new season is due off at 6.50am local time, with the usual full coverage on Racing 240.