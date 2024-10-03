It’s show time at the SA Derby at Kyalami

Ronnie Healy on Cornet’s Mandarino, the horse and rider combination are currently ranked first in the South African Showjumper Of the Year rankings. Picture: Denford Studios

The pinnacle of the 2024 equestrian season happens this weekend when the South African Derby takes place at the Kyalami Equestrian Park from Thursday to Sunday.

The final will take place on Sunday afternoon from 2pm in the Bob Charter Arena.

The Derby was first established in 1965 and held at the Inanda Club in Sandton. And, the 1,200m, 18 obstacle course remains relatively unchanged since its inception.

“When visiting the show, fans will witness the best horse and rider combinations across various disciplines including the Show Horse Derby, Working Riding Derby, Working Hunter Derby, Dressage Derby and the Compleat Horse Derby,” said Heather Mpofu, Kyalami Park Club Show Director.

Visitors to the Derby over the next four days will have plenty of food stalls to pick from, while there’s also a market, vehicle displays and kids activities.

This will be the 59th edition of the SA Derby.

Ronnie Healy, who resides in Kyalami and is currently ranked number one and two in the Showjumper of the Year rankings, will be back to defend the title he won last year on Gillian van Orshof.

Tickets are available on www.kyalamiparkclub.co.za, ranging from R250 at the Fan Park to R500 for a Grand Stand Ticket (please see the ticketing system for the various options).