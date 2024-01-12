Sport

Home » Sport

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

2 minute read

12 Jan 2024

12:19 pm

SA’s Lloyd Harris qualifies for Aussie Open

The year's first major tennis tournament gets under way in Melbourne on Sunday.

Lloyd Harris

Lloyd Harris. Picture: Fred Lee/Getty Images

South Africa’s best men’s tennis player and former world number 31, Lloyd Harris, has qualified for the men’s singles draw at the Australian Open, starting in Melbourne on Sunday.

Harris beat Hugo Gaston from France 6-0, 6-2 on Friday in his final qualifying match to advance to the year’s first Grand Slam tournament.

Currently 149th in world rankings

Earlier in the week, the 26-year-old Cape Town native triumphed over another French player, Kyrian Jacquet (7-5, 6-4), and Daniel Rincon of Spain (6-2, 6-2) in his first two qualifying matches.

Currently ranked 149th in the ATP world rankings, Harris will be the sole South African participant in the men’s singles event at the Australian Open.

Harris, who dropped outside the top 100 ATP rankings due to an injury-enforced hiatus, will face Frenchman Quentin Halys (ranked 101st in the world) in the first round when the main draw gets underway on Sunday. It will be the first time the two players meet on the ATP Tour.

Harris reached the second round in Melbourne last year before crashing out to Hungarian player Marton Fucsovics 2-6, 3-6, 7-5, 4-6.

Read more on these topics

Australian Open Lloyd Harris Tennis

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Watch: SA’s arguments and requests against Israel at the International Court of Justice
Politics ‘When presidents don’t want to give up power’: Mantashe likens Zuma to African rebel leaders
Politics ‘I didn’t go to Robben Island for this nonsense’ – Cope calls for direct election of president
Local Soccer Cryptic Jordaan backtracks on R130-million Bafana bonus comment
South Africa This is SA’s formidable team of lawyers to take on Israel at ICJ for genocide in Gaza

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe