Molinari aces to make the cut at US Open, Bezuidenhout leads SA contingent

Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa lines up a putt on the 12th green during the second round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 14, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina. Picture: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images.

Italy’s Francesco Molinari made a stunning hole-in-one at the par-3 ninth, his last hole of the day, to make the cut on the number and reach the weekend at the US Open.

The 2018 British Open champion was not the only one to sink such a shot as Austria’s Sepp Straka also aced the ninth, creating a brace of aces in Friday’s second round at Pinehurst.

Molinari hit a 7-iron from 195 yards that landed and rolled with a curl and went right into the hole.

“It was the ideal shot,” Molinari said. “Then it started tracking, was going to break left to right at the hole, and we were joking with (playing partner Sergio Garcia) and how it looked on a great line the whole way.

“But what are the chances really? I don’t even know what to say. Just incredible.”

The ace closed a round of two-over 72 for back-nine starter Molinari that got him on the cutline at five-over 145.

“It was the last chance to have a chance to play the weekend,” Molinari said.

“You have a thought, knowing it’s the last chance you have. It was just put a good swing on it and see what happens. But the chances are incredibly small, so I don’t know what to say.”

Straka also reached the weekend with a 72 on Friday, standing on 142. His 7-iron bounced on the green the rolled into the hole.

Straka celebrated the shot with hugs and high-fives with his caddie, Duane Bock, and his playing partners — Americans JT Poston and Peter Malnati.

Straka had his best major finish last year when he shared second at the British Open.

Straka has won two career US PGA Tour titles, taking the 2022 Honda Classic and 2023 John Deere Classic.

South Africa’s Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Dean Burmester made the cut and will play the weekend rounds.

Bezuidenhout is 8 shots behind leader Aberg, while Burmester is 2 shots behind his compatriot.

Erik Van Rooyen and Casey Jarvis both missed out.