Onalenna Khonkhobe closes superb season with Soweto Marathon victory

Khonkhobe also won this year's Two Oceans ultra-marathon.

Onalenna Khonkhobe on his way to victory at the Soweto Marathon on Sunday. Picture: Action Photo SA

After closing out a memorable season by winning the African Bank Soweto Marathon on Sunday, Onalenna Khonkhobe warned his opponents that he will be back to defend multiple titles next year.

Khonkhobe had to dig deep in the closing stages of the popular annual race in the historical township, reeling in breakaway leader Joseph Seutloali and shaking him off to complete the 42km contest in 2:18:36.

You 42 @AfricanBank Soweto Marathon Winner! Onalenna Khonkhobefrom @Nedbank_RC ! Winning in an unofficial time of 2:18:36! #ABSM pic.twitter.com/E4pMM1E0IT — Africanbank Soweto Marathon (@SowetoMarathon) November 3, 2024

Seutloali, who fought hard to hold on, settled for second place in 2:18:54, and Kenyan athlete Kipkemoi Kipsang was third in 2:19:05.

“It’s the first time I’ve run Soweto and I was worried about the course, but once I passed Vilakazi Street (in the second half) I was feeling ok and I thought ‘I’m going to win the Soweto Marathon’,” Khonkhobe said.

“The last few kilometres were tough and I must give it to Joseph because he ran well, but I saw he was struggling and I pushed hard to the finish. I was tired and all I could think about was finishing the race.”

Time to rest

Khonkhobe enjoyed a breakthrough 2024 season. Aside from a few smaller races which he won this year, he also secured an impressive victory at the Two Oceans ultra-marathon in Cape Town in April.

The 28-year-old athlete said he would now take a break in order to recover before preparing for another onslaught on the road in 2025.

“I’m surprised by my results this year, but I’m very happy,” he said.

“I’m going to rest now and I’ll start training again in December. Next year I need to defend all my titles.”

Women’s race

In the absence of injured defending champion Irvette van Zyl, who spent the morning in the SuperSport commentary booth, Neheng Khatala of Lesotho emerged triumphant in the women’s race in 2:43:07.

Galaletsang Mekgoe was the first South African woman across the line, taking eighth position in 3:00:52.

The men’s and women’s half-marathon races were won by Kamohelo Mofolo of Lesotho (1:06:10) and Ethiopian teenager Diniya Abaraya (1:15:11), while Bennet Seloyi (30:21) and Cacisile Sosibo (34:54) took the 10km races.