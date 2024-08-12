Sport

Home » Sport

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Head of Sport

3 minute read

12 Aug 2024

06:08 pm

OPINION: Paris, you were beautiful, and the competition was thrilling

There were many high-quality performances, achievements that will live long in the memory, but for me the best of all was ...

SA men's 4x100m relay team

Akani Simbine, Bradley Nkoana, Bayanda Walaza and Shaun Maswanganyi celebrate winning the silver medal in the men’s 4x100m relay. Picture: Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images

Oh, wasn’t it fabulous!

The 2024 Olympic Games have come and gone and we are left with a huge void to fill.

It was a stunning two weeks of sporting action in Paris and say what you want about the opening ceremony and the beds, and the food and the dirty Seine, the sport delivered at the highest level.

There was excitement, there was joy, there were thrills and spills. There were shouts of joy and tears shed … and there were head shakes and everything in between. The Paris Olympics were just beautiful.

A global platform

The South Africans did their country proud, winning six medals, and of course some grabbed more attention than others – swimming sensation Tatjana, mountain-biker Alan (how thrilling was that race!), javelin thrower Jo-Ane, Akani, Shaun, Bradley, Bayanda (seriously, how cool is this story?) and the Sevens Boks. But all the athletes, medal winners or not, are all heroes and you have done your country proud.

Bayanda Walaza
Pretoria scholar Bayanda Walaza won a silver medal as a member of the 4x100m relay team. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

There were fantastic moments in Paris and cringe-worthy ones too. As South Africans, we don’t know too much about many of the Olympic sports, but every four years we watch what we can, learn what we can and cheer on who we know.

That is what makes the Olympics great – little-known men and women having a platform to achieve their goals and be part of the global sporting audience. Everyone is treated the same.

Performance of the Games

Of course, some get more attention than others; the bigger sports always do, and the majority of the big-name stars shone and for the most part, won their medals — the likes of Marchand, Ledecky, Biles, Lyles, McLaughlin-Levrone, Thomas, Kipyegon, Duplantis and Djokovic and Scheffler and many others.

Sifan Hassan
Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands wins the marathon. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

We were all thrilled by the many high quality performances, but for me the performance of the Games goes to Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands.

Not only did she run qualifiers, semi-finals and finals in the 5,000m and 10,000 metre events, winning bronze medals in both, but she also ran the marathon on Sunday and won. Just ridiculous! What a performance.

Finally, how fantastic were the crowds. Well done Paris, you delivered. LA and the 34th Olympic Games can’t come soon enough.

Read more on these topics

Paris 2024 Olympics

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Security tightened after grade 10 pupil found dead on Overberg High’s school grounds
Courts ‘They’re chasing sardines’ – Stepfather says Moroadi Cholota was just Magashule’s PA
Celebs And Viral Founder of Crown Gospel Music Awards Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule dies
Rugby Boks turn attention to Wallabies clash in Perth: Rassie hints at team changes
Business Salga says majority of municipalities can’t afford to pay workers

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES