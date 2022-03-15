Nohamba benched for Sharks’ Currie Cup match against Bulls

Sports Reporter

The Sharks travel to Pretoria on Wednesday evening to take on old rivals the Blue Bulls in what should be an uncompromising Currie Cup clash as they look to put extra breathing space between themselves and the chasing pack.



With one loss in their four-match campaign, the Blue Bulls are entrenched in the top four, while the Free State Cheetahs and Sharks, occupying positions one and two on the log, enjoy unbeaten status. The two teams both have 18 points from a maximum of 20, with points’ difference the only deciding factor in log positions.



Sharks head coach Etienne Fynn has made a number of changes to the team that defeated the Pumas in the team’s most recent match.



There’s a new lock partnership with Emile van Heerden and Hyron Andrews taking over from Le Roux Roets and Reniel Hugo, both of whom featured in the Sharks URC victory over the Scarletts at Kings Park on Friday evening.



There is also a new halfback pairing as Cameron Wright takes over from Sanele Nohamba at scrumhalf (and also takes on the vice-captaincy from Jeremy Ward who also played in the URC match), while Tito Bonilla starts at flyhalf.



With Ward not involved, Marnus Potgieter shifts to centre and Curwin Gertse gets a start on the wing.



Sharks: Inny Radebe, Yaw Penxe, Marnu Potgieter, Murray Koster, Curwin Gertse, Tito Bonilla, Cameron Wright, Celimpilo Gumede, Thembelani Bholi, James Venter (capt), Hyron Andrews, Emile van Heerden, Wiehahn Herbst, Fez Mbatha, Dian Bleuler. Bench: Dan Jooste, Braam Reyneke, Lourens Adriaanse, Jeandre Labuschagne, Ntsika Fisanti, Sanele Nohamba, Jordan Chait, Ethan Fisher