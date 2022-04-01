URC result: Sharks blow Dragons away in Durban

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The Sharks scored a half century of points to beat the Dragons 51-3 in their United Rugby Championship match in Durban on Friday evening to get back on the winning track.

The Sharks, who lost to Edinburgh at a wet Kings Park last weekend, dominated from start to finish with their forwards laying the foundation for their victory.

The home team’s pack got on top early in the contest and never let up. With Thomas du Toit, Ox Nche and Bongi Mbonambi leading the way at scrum-time, the Sharks won plenty of ball and enjoyed the territorial battle and at the back Curwin Bosch directed play well.

Nche scored his team’s first try from close range and not long after that Mbonambi went over after a driving maul. Bosch also contributed with the boot to give the home team a 23-3 lead at the break.

Then, after half-time, wing Werner Kok scored a cracker of a try, running hard and fast at the opposition to get his team’s third try and put his team 30-3 up with half an hour to go.

It soon got much worse for the visitors when the home team were awarded two penalty tries in quick succession after Dragons players’ “knock-ons” prevented the Sharks from scoring tries.

At 44-3 up, and the Dragons down to 13 men, and with just over 15 minutes to go, it was game over.

Fullback Anthony Volmink scored his team’s sixth try late on to give the home team a much-needed boost after the shock defeat the week before, but for the Dragons it was a day to forget.