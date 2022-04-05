Juan de Jongh returns for Western Province as they head to Loftus

Sports Reporter

Experienced centre Juan de Jongh will make his return from injury for Western Province in their Currie Cup encounter with the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday.

De Jongh comes straight into the starting line-up for the north-south clash, which kicks off at 8pm in Pretoria.

Apart from De Jongh’s inclusion at outside centre, there is just one other change in the Province backline, with Timothy Swiel starting at flyhalf. And there is one change to the forward pack, with Sazi Sandi lining up at tighthead prop.

ALSO READ: Bok veterans Steyn, Du Plessis to lead Bulls against WP

Western Province coach Jerome Paarwater said the continuity in selection was a major boost ahead of the midweek clash.

“It is very helpful to have the same combinations in place, especially with a player of Juan’s experience coming in as well,” Paarwater said.

“We will give it a full go up at Loftus and the players are looking forward to the challenge.”

Western Province

Tristan Leyds, Sergeal Petersen, Juan de Jongh, Cornel Smit, Angelo Davids, Timothy Swiel, Godlen Masimla, Keke Morabe, Marcel Theunissen, Nama Xaba (captain), Connor Evans, Ben-Jason Dixon, Sazi Sandi, JJ Kotze, Kwenzo Blose

Bench: Lukhanyo Vokozela, Leon Lyons Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, Simon Miller, Jarrod Taylor, Bobby Alexander, Kade Wolhuter, Mnombo Zwelendaba