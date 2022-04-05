Sharks make some tweaks to their team for Griquas clash

Sports Reporter

Sharks coach Etienne Fynn has made a few changes to his team as they prepare to travel to Kimberley to take on Griquas in their Currie Cup match on Wednesday afternoon.

Fynn has brought in livewire flank Dylan Richardson for Thembelani Bholi in the only change to the pack.

Among the backs, Jeremy Ward moves from outside centre to the inside centre berth in place of Ethan Fisher, with Marnus Potgieter wearing the number 13 jersey, while Lloyd Koster comes in at wing for Yaw Penxe who moves to fullback in place of Jordan Chait.

Following their outstanding form in junior rugby, Sharks U-20 scrumhalf Bradley Davids and flyhalf Jean Smith have earned a call-up to the Currie Cup team and will look to feature off the bench in the latter part of the game.

After the Sharks secured a tightly-contested opening-round 24-23 victory at Kings Park in January, Griquas will be highly motivated for the return fixture at their home ground, a venue that hasn’t always been kind to visiting teams.

With further wins over Western Province, the Lions and the Pumas, the Sharks will look to build on the early form that earned them four wins from the first four rounds of competition.

Three points separate the two teams on the log, with the Sharks currently sitting in third place on 18 points, while Griquas occupy fourth position on 15 points.

Sharks

Dian Bleuler, Fez Mbatha, Wiehahn Herbst, Ruben van Heerden, Hyron Andrews James Venter (captain), Dylan Richardson, Celimpilo Gumede, Cameron Wright, Tito Bonilla, Curwin Gertse, Jeremy Ward, Marnus Potgieter, Lloyd Koster, Yaw Penxe

Bench: Dan Jooste, Khwezi Mona, Lourens Adriaanse, Corne Rahl, OJ Noa, Thembelani Bholi, Bradley Davids, Jean Smith