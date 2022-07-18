OPINION: A July Test window packed with thrills thanks to three-Test series’

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

What a fantastic three weeks of rugby we have had – not only in South Africa, but also in Argentina, Australia and New Zealand.

After two years of world sport, including international rugby, being severely impacted because of Covid-19, it was back with a bang this July. And long may it continue.

In all four of the big “southern rugby territories” the series’ went down to the last game of three Tests, ensuring a thrilling and exciting climax.

In South Africa, the Springboks edged Wales after the series was locked at 1-1, and it was the same in Argentina, who beat Scotland in the dying seconds of their third Test to clinch the series 2-1.

Down in Australia and New Zealand, in the series’ against England and Ireland respectively, it was the away teams who recorded last Test wins to take their series’ 2-1 as well.

How wonderful that this month’s Tests have all been close and the series’ settled only in the final Tests. That is what makes three-Test series so special – not only do the coaches and players have one opponent to try and work out and concentrate on, but there are nuances from one Test to the next that keep it all so exciting.

Also, the fans can properly get involved as they learn about the opposition and their players. There is also something at stake in a series – a win and a loss – unlike in previous July Test windows and when the southern teams tour Europe in November and take on three or four different teams.

Imagine if the Boks were to have a schedule of three Tests lined up against All Blacks beaters, Ireland, in November rather than what is on the table: Tests against Ireland, France, Italy and England.

I know what I’d prefer – a series against one of those ‘big boys’, where there is actually something on the line, rather than a ‘one-off’ each weekend. I’m sure local fans would like it as well.

As Irish rugby writer Rùaidhrí O’Connor tweeted on Sunday, imagine the Boks taking on Ireland in Cork, Belfast and Dublin on three successive Saturdays. That sounds exciting to me.