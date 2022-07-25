SA ‘A’ team to face All Blacks XV in November in Europe — report

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

If reports out of New Zealand are to be believed, a South Africa ‘A’ team will face an All Blacks XV during the Springboks’ November tour of Europe.

An SA ‘A’ team match against the Bristol Bears has already been scheduled for the tour, which also includes four Test matches between the Springboks and Ireland, France, Italy and England.

The ‘A’ match is set to happen on Thursday, 17 November in Bristol — in between the Boks’ Test against France and Italy.

Now, according to stuff.co.za, the ‘A’ team could also face a select All Blacks XV, in Montpellier on a date yet to be confirmed, but likely before the Test against France, and following the tour opener against Ireland.

According to the stuff website, the move is “an attempt by New Zealand rugby to stay connected to its greatest rugby rival (South Africa).”

All this, after the breakup of Super Rugby and SA Rugby’s decision to go north and join the United Rugby Championship.

Current Blues coach Leon McDonald’s name has been mentioned as the coach of the All Blacks’ fringe side.

The All Blacks XV are also scheduled to face Canada and a Barbarians team on their tour of Europe, with a fourth opponent still set to be announced.

Also, a tour to South Africa by a New Zealand Under-19 team for three or four matches against their South African counterparts in October is also on the cards.

The Junior Boks team recently won the Six Nations Summer Series in Italy, while New Zealand’s junior side won the Oceania Championship.

The Springboks and All Blacks will resume their rivalry in the coming weeks when the sides meet in the first two games of the Rugby Championship — in Mbombela on August 6 and Joburg on August 13.

Confirmed Springbok year-end tour fixtures

Saturday, 5 November – South Africa vs Ireland (Dublin – Aviva Stadium)

Saturday, 12 November – South Africa v France (Marseille – Stade Vélodrome)

Thursday, 17 November – SA Select XV v Bristol Bears (Bristol – Ashton Gate)

Saturday, 19 November – South Africa v Italy (venue TBC)

Saturday, 26 November – South Africa v England (London – Twickenham)

