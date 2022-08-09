Bok team named to play All Blacks at Ellis Park: Vermeulen back, Kriel to wing it

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Seasoned No 8 Duane Vermeulen is back in the Springbok team to face the All Blacks in round two of the Rugby Championship at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Vermeulen returns after a lengthy spell on the sidelines and takes over at eighthman from Jasper Wiese, who moves to the bench.

Ox Nche has also come into the side, at loosehead prop in place of Trevor Nyakane who misses out this week, while Jesse Kriel takes over on the right wing where he replaces the suspended Kurt-Lee Arendse.

Bongi Mbonambi is also back in the starting team, with Malcolm Marx shifting to the bench, while Jaden Hendrikse will wear the No 9 jersey that Faf de Klerk wore last Saturday.

De Klerk misses out because of the head knock he took in the Mbombela Test. Herschel Jantjies will provide cover on the bench.

Tighthead prop Frans Malherbe will earn his 50th Test cap this weekend.

“We made a few changes to the team, but Duane, Jesse and Herschel are all experienced players who know our systems well and have been stalwarts for the Boks,” said coach Jacques Nienaber.

“Ox has also shown his ability to make his presence felt in the front row, so he is back in the mix.”

Nienaber said they were mindful of the fact that Vermeulen is returning from injury, but he said this prompted him to tweak his forward cover on the bench.

“Duane has a massive presence on the field and there is no bigger game for him to make his comeback from injury than facing the All Blacks,” said Nienaber.

“He is an enforcer on attack and defence and we know he will give everything against a physical All Blacks team that are desperate to bounce back strongly from a challenging run of results.

“Jasper is also a warrior, and we know that he will have an equally strong presence when he takes the field.

“Jesse has played over 50 Tests, and he has been waiting in the wings for his chance. He’s played wing for us before, so we know what he can bring to the game, and we are also excited to welcome back Herschel, who has played an immense role to help prepare the playing squad for the last two Tests.”

Springbok team

Damian Willemse, Jesse Kriel, Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Handre Pollard, Jaden Hendrikse, Duane Vermeulen, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Bench: Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Jasper Wiese, Kwagga Smith, Hershel Jantjies, Willie le Roux