Boks duo set to leave the Sharks

Bosch has reportedly signed with French Pro D2 club Brive and will join them next season.

Curwin Bosch and Sikhumbuzo Notshe are set to leave the Sharks. Picture: Steve Haag/ Gallo Images.

Curwin Bosch and Sikhumbuzo Notshe are reportedly set to leave the Sharks, with the Springbok duo falling down the pecking order at the Durban outfit.

According to Sunday newspaper Rapport, the 26-year-old Bosch has signed with French Pro D2 club Brive and will join them next season.

His departure follows the announcement that Lions flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse will join the Sharks in July, with Siya Masuku currently preferred as the first-choice No 10 by John Plumtree.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old loose forward Notshe is believed to be contemplating a return to the Stormers and Western Province.

Injuries have hampered Notshe’s progress at the Sharks since 2020, and the arrival of Emmanuel Tshituka raises doubts about his future playing time.

With Stormers star Hacjivah Dayimani tipped to leave for Racing 92, there is demand for a player of Notshe’s versatility in the back row.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.