Bulls name team for URC semi-final against Leinster

The Pretoria-based team will go into the match with two new wings following the injuries suffered by Canan Moodie and Kurt-Lee Arendse.

Almost forgotten outside backs Sergeal Petersen and Devon Williams will play on the wings in the Bulls’ United Rugby Championship semi-final against Leinster at Loftus Versveld on Saturday, with kick-off at 4pm.

The two men come into the side in place of the injured World Cup-winning duo of Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie.

Cornel Smit, who’s also played precious little URC rugby this season, will provide outside back cover on the bench, with Sebastian de Klerk also not available.

The good news though is the Bulls welcome back Bok flanker Marco van Staden for the match, after recovering from injury.

Unfortunately for the Bulls though, co-captain Marcell Coetzee hasn’t recovered in time from his injury to take up a position in the matchday-23.

The Bulls go into the game on the back of a narrow quarter-final win against Benetton, while Leinster got the better of Ulster in their quarter-final.

The winner will advance to the final where either defending champions, Munster, or Glasgow Warriors, await. They play each other at 7pm Saturday.

Bulls: Willie le Roux, Sergeal Petersen, David Kriel, Harold Vorster, Devon Williams, Johan Goosen, Embrose Papier, Cameron Hanekom, Elrigh Louw, Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortje (capt), Ruan Vermaak, Wilco Louw, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp. Bench: Akker van der Merwe, Simphiwe Matanzima, Francois Klopper, Reinhardt Ludwig, Nizaam Carr, Keagan Johannes, Chris Smith, Cornel Smit