Champions Cup result: Toulouse too good for Sharks in Durban

The French side dominated their SA opponents and edged just about every department during the game.

French side and defending Champions Cup champions, Toulouse, were too good for the Sharks in their round three match played in Durban on Saturday afternoon, recording an impressive 20-8 victory.

The win keeps the French outfit at the top of Pool 1, while the Sharks remain in the bottom half of the six-team group, and probably out of the running to make the knockout rounds.

While John Plumtree’s side enjoyed a better second half and scored a late try through replacement back Jurenzo Julius, they were outplayed for much of the match and beaten in just about every department by their French opponents.

Toulouse on top

Toulouse’s forwards dominated up front and in the set pieces, while the backs asked many more questions than the home team’s players did, with Blair Kinghorn and Thomas Ramos especially dangerous with ball in hand.

Visiting lock Emmanuel Meafou scored his team’s first try in the 10th minute and thereafter it was down to the boots of Ramos and the Sharks’ Jordan Hendrikse to keep the scorers busy. At half-time Toulouse led 13-3.

Handling was difficult for both team in the humid conditions, but both sides deserve credit for their willingness to want to run the ball and play open, expansive rugby, though there were plenty of knock-ons and spilled balls.

Kinghorn got his team’s second try early in the second half, after taking a good pass from Ramos, the conversion giving Toulouse a 20-3 lead.

Julius crossed for the Sharks late on after a slipped tackle in midfield by the French men.