New Bok assistant Jerry Flannery aiming to evolve Nienaber’s defence system

'I can’t be Jacques, but I can be Jerry, and that’s what I’d like to bring to the team.'

The Springboks’ defence system which was set up by defence guru and Rugby World Cup-winning coach, Jacques Nienaber, has been the cornerstone of the team’s success in recent years.

As the Boks embark on a new era under Rassie Erasmus, leading them to the 2027 Rugby World, there’s a new sheriff in town who will be in charge of the defence, namely former Ireland international Jerry Flannery, who will oversee the Boks’ defence setup for the next four years.

Flannery was part of the Munster coaching system when Erasmus and Nienaber were at the Irish province in 2016 and 2017. He had first-hand experience when Nienaber was putting the defence system together and saw it flourish at the Boks on their way to winning back-to-back World Cup titles.

‘I learned a lot from Nienaber’

Flannery is now tasked with evolving that defence system and he is fully aware there are huge expectations on his shoulders.

“I worked with Jacques and Rassie at Munster, and I learned a lot from them and about their work ethic,” said Flannery during a press conference unveiling the new Springboks coaching staff earlier this week.

“So, I’d really like to contribute to how things are evolving and to build positively on what the team have achieved.

“I’m confident about the (defensive) structures Jacques put in place, and what’s particularly special about this team is the way everyone takes ownership. I can’t be Jacques, but I can be Jerry, and that’s what I’d like to bring to the team,” he said.

Honour to be part of Boks

Having watched from the outside and seen what the Springboks mean to South Africa and the role they play towards building social cohesion, Flannery says he is honoured to be part of the team.

“The team is so important for South Africa, and for them to represent such a diverse country and something bigger than just the game is special, and I cannot wait to add to that,” he said.

Flannery’s presence at the Boks will make July’s two-Test series against Ireland more feisty, as the two teams renew their newfound rivalry.