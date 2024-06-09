Former Bok coach ready for SA return

Former Springboks coach Heyneke Meyer says he’s ready to come back home. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Heyneke Meyer has confirmed his desire to take up a coaching role in South Africa when he returns from a stint in the USA at the end of this year.

Meyer currently serves as the director of rugby of the USA’s Major League Rugby side Houston Sabercats, having taken the team’s coaching reins in 2022.

The former Springbok coach told Rapport that he plans to make the ongoing MLR season his last in America and wants to return to a coaching role in South Africa.

“I am contracted to the Houston SaberCats until the end of this year,” Meyer told Rapport. “But then I want to finish.”

“I coach to make a difference. Winning a trophy is a bonus.

“My heart lies in South Africa. I would love to make a difference there. I am proudly South African.”

Meyer, who coached the Springboks between 2012 and 2015 earning a World Cup bronze medal, said a couple of international teams have shown interest in his services, but he is looking at a few other opportunities.

“I haven’t made a final decision yet. I would like to coach in South Africa. If there is an opportunity, I will seriously consider it.

“My strong point is to turn teams around. I like to take teams that are down. In such circumstances you can bring in your own players and establish a culture.”

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.