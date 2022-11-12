France v South Africa in Marseille — LIVE

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The Springboks take on France in their second end of year tour match in Marseilles on Saturday night, with kick-off at 10pm.

The Boks go into the game on the back of a 19-16 defeat by Ireland, while France edged Australia 30-29 a week ago.



The Boks made several changes to their team for the match.

At the back, Cheslin Kolbe moves from fullback to right wing, and takes on the goal-kicking duties, while Kurt-Lee Arendse shifts from right wing to left wing. Willie le Roux is back at fullback.

There is also a change at No 9 where Faf de Klerk returns, with Jaden Hendrikse falling out of the match-23.

Up front, Bongi Mbonambi is back at hooker, with Ox Nche at loosehead prop, whilee Franco Mosteert is at No 5 lock in place of the injured Lood de Jager. Kwagga Smith is at No 8 in place of the concussed Jasper Wiese.

There are also changes on the bench.

For France the only changes are on the bench as uncapped pair Bastien Chalureau and Reda Wardi come in for Killian Geraci and Dany Priso.

France

Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Yoram Moefana; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (capt); Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon, Anthony Jelonch; Thibaud Flament, Cameron Woki; Uini Atonio, Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille. Bench: Peato Mauvaka, Reda Wardi, Sipili Falatea, Romain Taofifenua, Bastien Chalureau, Sekou Macalou, Maxime Lucu, Matthieu Jalibert

South Africa

Willie le Roux, S’bu Nkosi, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Aphiwe Dyantyi, Handré Pollard, Faf de Klerk, Warren Whiteley, Duane Vermeulen, Siya Kolisi (capt), Franco Mostert, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff. Bench: Bongi Mbonambi, Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Francois Louw, Embrose Papier, Elton Jantjies, Cheslin Kolbe