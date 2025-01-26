Coetzee hails Bulls bench for impact against Lions

The Bulls stand-in captain praised Springbok veteran Willie le Roux, speedster Canan Moodie and stalwart Akker van der Merwe for their impact against Lions.

Bulls stand-in captain Marcell Coetzee praised his bench for their impact against the Lions. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Man-of-the-match Marcell Coetzee commended the experienced Bulls bench who came on to help turn the game around against the Lions in their United Rugby Championship (URC) game on Saturday.

The lead switched between the teams in a tight first 65 minutes of the Jukskei derby (half-time score 11–10 to the Lions) before the Bulls started to run away with the game and earn a bonus point victory (final score 35–22 to Bulls).

David Kriel, Cobus Wiese, Marcell Coetzee and Akker van der Merwe all scored tries for the visiting side at Ellis Park.

‘All-out derby’ at Ellis Park

“It wasn’t by all means easy, you have to give credit to the Lions. They really stuck in there,” Bulls stand-in captain Coetzee said.

“They played a lot of our mistakes. It’s something we can rectify for the coming weeks.

“But it was an all-out derby, physically tough. We knew it would be an 80-minute performance and how important the bench was going to be. So luckily they brought that impact today.”

The Bulls saw captain Ruan Nortje go off injured in the first five minutes, replaced by Reinhardt Ludwig at lock.

Furthermore, Elrigh Louw had to be taken off on a stretcher while Cameron Hanekom also went off in the first half but returned late in the game.

Loose forward Nizaam Carr also came on amid the injuries.

Coetzee said the Bulls could adapt to changing personnel throughout the match, as it was a contingency they had prepared for in training.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Ruan and Elrigh. They are big players in our team so hopefully, it is not too serious,” Coetzee added.

Bulls bench make difference against Lions at Ellis Park

He especially praised the energy shown by Springbok veteran Willie le Roux, speedster Canan Moodie and stalwart Akker van der Merwe who made things easier for the Bulls after coming on in the second half.

“We knew the [Lions] walls were going to break. You just have to keep hitting and hitting and when you get a Springbok like Willie coming one, Akker and Canan, it makes it easier to identify the gap.”

Still, Coetzee commended the strength the Lions loose forwards showed throughout the game. “I think that competition will always bring the best out of you. I think all the looses had a great game today.”