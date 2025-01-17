It’s make or break in Champions, Challenge Cups: All the team news

It's do-or-die time for the five SA teams playing in the Europe-based rugby competitions this weekend.

Who’ll stay in the top-tier Champions Cup and who’ll be relegated to the second-tier Challenge Cup? And who’ll miss out completely?

These questions will all be answered on this make or break weekend when the Bulls, Sharks and Stormers play in the Champions Cup and the Cheetahs and Lions feature in the Challenge Cup, against some of the best teams in Europe.

Here then is all the match information and team news you need to stay informed about what’s going down this weekend.

Champions Cup

Bulls v Stade Francais (Saturday, 3pm)

Bulls boss Jake White has virtually picked a full strength team for the must-win match against the French side at Loftus. After last week’s second-stringers lost to Castres, White has selected several Springbok stars in his matchday squad.

Cameron Hanekom, captain Elrigh Louw and Marcell Coetzee are the back, Ruan Nortje is back at lock while it’s an all-Bok front row of Wilco Louw, Johan Grobbelaar and Gerhard Steenekamp. At the back, Embrose Papier and Johan Goosen are the 9, 10 pairing.

Bulls: Devon Williams, Sebastian de Klerk, Stedman Gans, Harold Vorster, Sergeal Petersen, Johan Goosen, Embrose Papier, Cameron Hanekom, Elrigh Louw (capt), Marcell Coetzee, Ruan Nortje, Ruan Vermaak, Wilco Louw, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp. Bench: Akker van der Merwe, Alulutho Tshakweni, Francois Klopper, Reinhardt Ludwig, Nizaam Carr, Zak Burger, Boeta Chamberlain, Canan Moodie

Racing 92 v Stormers (Saturday 10pm)

The Stormers have been boosted by the availability again of Evan Roos and Joseph Dweba, who have both been included in the starting team for this match in Paris.

Clayton Blommetjies is at fullback in place of Warrick Gelant, who is rested along with the likes of Manie Libbok and Deon Fourie, while Jurie Matthee will wear the No 10 jumper. Dewald Duvenhage is the scrumhalf.

The Stormers are coming off a 40-0 drubbing of the Sale Sharks.

Stormers: Clayton Blommetjies, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Wandisile Simelane, Jonathan Roche, Ben Loader, Jurie Matthee, Dewaldt Duvenage, Evan Roos, Marcel Theunissen, Willie Engelbrecht, Ruben van Heerden, Salmaan Moerat (capt), Neethling Fouche, Joseph Dweba, Sti Sithole. Bench: Andre-Hugo Venter, Ali Vermaak, Frans Malherbe, JD Schickerling, Dave Ewers, Paul de Villiers, Herschel Jantjies, Jean-Luc du Plessis.

Bordeaux v Sharks (Sunday 3pm)

The Sharks have mixed and matched their team following last week’s loss against Toulouse and are still without several first-choice players such as Aphelele Fassi, Andre Esterhuizen, Eben Etzebeth, Jordan Hendrikse, Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi, Vincent Koch and others.

Yaw Penxe has been named at fullback, Jurenzo Julius at centre and Siya Masuku at 10. Grant Williams is also back in action after time off due to injury, while Jason Jenkins gets a run in the second row. Siya Kolisi will again captain the side from No 8.

Sharks: Yaw Penxe, Eduan Keyter, Jurenzo Julius, Francois Venter, Ethan Hooker, Siya Masuku, Grant Williams, Siya Kolisi (capt), Manu Tshituka, Phepsi Buthelezi, Jason Jenkins, Corne Rahl, Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Bench: Ethan Bester, Ox Nche, Hanro Jacobs, Jeandre Labuschagne, Dylan Richardson, Bradley Davids, Jaden Hendrikse, Hakeem Kunen

The Lions are in a must-win scenario against the Dragons at Ellis Park in the Challenge Cup on Saturday. Picture: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

Challenge Cup

Lions v Dragons (Saturday, 5.15pm)

In a bog boost for the Lions, they welcome back centre Henco van Wyk and flanker Ruan Venter for this key match against the Welsh side. The Lions need a win to stay in the competition, following last week’s defeat by Montpellier.

Morne van den Berg is also back, as is JC Pretorius, while Francke Horn takes over the captaincy.

Lions: Quan Horn, Tapiwa Mafura, Henco van Wyk, Rynhardt Jonker, Edwill van der Merwe, Sam Francis, Morne van den Berg, Francke Horn (capt), Ruan Venter, JC Pretorius, Darrien Landsberg, Etienne Oosthuizen, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, PJ Botha, Juan Schoeman. Bench: Jaco Visagie, SJ Kotze, RF Schoeman, Ruan Delport, Jarod Cairns, Nico Steyn, Gianni Lombard, Manuel Rass

Lyon v Cheetahs (Saturday 7.30pm) — team to follow