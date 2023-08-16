Rugby world up in arms about Owen Farrell red card matter: ‘Astounding’

Compiled by Jacques van der Westhuyzen

It would appear the majority of the rugby world are upset and angry with World Rugby and those close to them following the news on Tuesday that England captain Owen Farrell had escaped a ban after receiving a red card in a match last Saturday for a no-arms, should hit on an opponent.

Following a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday, Farrell’s red card was overturned, allowing the player to continue playing without any sanction, paving the way for his participation at this year’s World Cup in France. The tournament stars on September 8.

World Cup

A length ban would have ruled Farrell out of at least a few pool games at the World Cup, and at worst, the entire tournament.

The decision by the panel to let Farrell off the hook, for the tackle against Wales’ Taine Basham, has been described as “astounding” by some and a “mockery” by others.

The all-Australian disciplinary panel ruled that the Foul Play Review Officer “was wrong, on the balance of probabilities, to upgrade the yellow card issued to the player to a red card.

“On that basis, the Committee did not uphold the red card and the player is free to play again immediately.”

Previous incidents

Farrell has previously received a three-match ban for the same offence in January, on top of five matches in 2020 and two in 2016. It was thus expected he would not be treated leniently in the disciplinary process.

Last couple of seconds of this video, it can be seen that Owen Farrell shows remorse for his shoulder charge into the neck of André Esterhuizen:pic.twitter.com/VA03kGIjFq— Sardieq (@SardieqWP) August 15, 2023

Farrell admitted to the panel that his shoulder-led tackle to the head of Basham, who as a result failed an Head Injury Assessment, was illegal but worthy of only 10 minutes in the sin-bin.

Angering many rugby followers is the fact that in the last few days Scotland’s Zander Fagerson got a three-match ban, reduced to two, for a dangerous tackle and George Moala of Tonga, who was also sent off in his team’s match against Canada for a dangerous tackle, got a 10-week ban.

Here are the Farrell and Moala tackles.

🧐 I'm struggling to see the 'sudden and significant change in direction' in Basham's carry from George's actions that would really result in Owen Farrell making a dangerous tackle here



He is launching from the start and making a bad tackle regardless.



A precedent has been set. pic.twitter.com/bBhCTJfEwT— Jared Wright (@jaredwright17) August 15, 2023

Just to drain confidence in rugby a little further, Six Nations (which runs the disciplinary process) says it will not publish the full Owen Farrell judgement, leaving many questions unanswered. https://t.co/nOxpimrrW2— Alex Lowe 📰 (@AlexMLowe) August 16, 2023

A simply staggering verdict. Owen Farrell clear to play as if nothing untoward happened. What does that say about a sport which arrives at one verdict one week and does the complete opposite three days later. Absurd. https://t.co/I0XSrPvhf2— Peter Jackson (@JackoRugby) August 15, 2023

🚨Statement on Owen Farrell



Prof John Fairclough of Progressive Rugby said:



“Today’s astounding decision to overturn the 🟥 given to Owen Farrell for his tackle on Taine Basham has made a mockery of World Rugby’s claim that player welfare is the game’s number one priority. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/RAvgw9bLOu— Progressive Rugby (@ProgressiveRug) August 15, 2023

#RugbyScoop



Johan Rassie Erasmus shared his views a while back about Owen Farrell’s tackling, I mean shoulder charge.



“We should all be tackling like that, if it’s legal.” #OwenFarrell pic.twitter.com/WOG7NVXgBm— RHABULA ☕️🐻 | Rugby World Cup 2023 (@Rugby_Scoop) August 16, 2023