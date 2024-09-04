SA URC derbies postponed to accommodate Currie Cup final

The matches will now take place in the early part of 2025.

Bulls fans will have to wait a little longer to see their team in action in the URC. Picture: Johan Orton/Gallo Images

The two opening round South African derby matches in the next edition of the United Rugby Championship have been postponed to next year to avoid a clash with the Currie Cup final.

The fourth edition of the URC gets underway on the weekend of September 20/21, the same weekend that South Africa’s Currie Cup final is to take place.

SA Rugby’s request to postpone the local URC fixtures — two derby matches — on that weekend has been granted, with the matches now set for next year.

Derbies to be played in 2025

The Stormers were due to take on the Bulls in Cape Town and the Sharks were to host the Lions in Durban on Saturday, September 21, but these matches will now be played sometime in February or March next year.

URC organisers are working with SA Rugby, the home teams and host broadcasters, SuperSport, to reschedule these fixtures in order to update ticket holders and supporters as soon as possible.

The inaugural URC competition in 2021/22 was won by the Stormers, while Ireland’s Munster won the 2022/23 competition. Last season’s edition was captured by Glasgow Warriors.

In South Africa’s Currie Cup, the Lions lead the way, followed by the Bulls, Sharks and Cheetahs, with one round of matches remaining.