Sharks squad for Cardiff: Mapimpi, Jordan Hendrikse return as Tshituka captains for rested Kolisi

Vincent Tshikuta will captain the Sharks and play in the second row due to a shortage of locks.

Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi will play for the Sharks against Cardiff. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Makazole Mapimpi and Jordan Hendrikse will return to strengthen the backline when the Sharks play their 10th-round United Rugby Championship match against Cardiff on Saturday (kick-off 7.15pm).

Vincent Tshituka will captain the Sharks in Wales while Siya Kolisi enjoys a Springbok-mandated rest period.

Head coach John Plumtree has also paired young talents Ethan Hooker and Jurenzo Julius as the starting inside and outside centres for this match.

Tshituka is back in action and captains the team. A shortage of locks due to injury sees Tshituka starting in the second row instead of his customary loose-forward role. With the front row remaining intact, there is only one other change to the pack where Nick Hatton comes in for Kolisi.

Mapimpi will play at wing and Jordan Hendrikse at fullback.

Having turned the focus back to the URC, hooker Bongi Mbonambi is positive about the preparations for Saturday’s game and his team’s prospects for this match.

“We’ve put the disappointment of the Bordeaux game behind us and we’re now focussing on the URC, knowing that this week we have a tough task ahead of us, especially coming off a defeat to Bordeaux,” he said.

“We know we have a lot of work so that we can come back home with a win on tour.

“This is a big game against a quality side, we expect a tough clash against a side doing really well in the competition, but we look forward to making our fans proud on Saturday night.”

Sharks XV

Jordan Hendrikse, Yaw Penxe, Jurenzo Julius, Ethan Hooker, Makazole Mapimpi, Siya Masuku, Grant Williams, Nick Hatton, Emmanuel Tshituka, Phepsi Buthelezi, Jason Jenkins, Vincent Tshituka (c), Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi, Ntuthuko Mchunu.

Replacements

Ethan Bester, Ruan Dreyer, Vincent Koch, Deon Slabbert (possible debut), Lappies Labuschagne,

Jaden Hendrikse (50th cap in international competition), Francois Venter, Lukhanyo Am.



Players out due to injury

Andre Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi, Braam Reyneke, Corne Rahl, Eben Etzebeth, Emile van Heerden, Fez Mbatha, Gerbrandt Grobler, Hakeem Kunene, James Venter, Khwezi Mona, Marnus Potgieter, Ox Nche.

