South Africa v Argentina in Mbombela — LIVE

It is the final game of this year's Rugby Championship and the world champions are in reach of landing the title for the first time since 2019.

The Boks are poised to win the Rugby Championship title on Saturday. Picture: Gallo Images

The Springboks take on the Pumas in the final Rugby Championship game of the 2024 season in Mbombela on Saturday, with kick-off at 5pm.

A win for the Boks, or even a losing bonus point, will be enough for them to win the title this season. Argentina though can spring a surprise and take the trophy if they win, score three more tries than their hosts, deny the Boks any bonus points and rack up a huge score.

The match will mark the 128th appearance for the Boks by Eben Etzebeth, who’ll become South Africa’s most capped Test player, surpassing Victor Matfield.

Live commentary from the Test in Mbombela on Saturday will appear below. To see the latest posts please click the refresh button.

Bok boss Rassie Erasmus has picked five of the seven players who were rested for the trip to Santiago last week, where the Boks lost 28-29, while Manie Libbok has been elevated from the bench to the No 10 jersey.

Jaden Hendrikse will start at scrumhalf and Aphelele Fassi at fullback.

TEAMS

South Africa: Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse; Manie Libbok, Jaden Hendrikse; Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), Ruan Nortje, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche. Bench: Malcolm Marx, Vincent Koch, Gerhard Steenekamp, Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Cobus Reinach, Handre Pollard, Lukhanyo Am

Argentina: Santiago Carreras, Rodrigo Isgro, Matias Moroni, Santiago Chocobares, Mateo Carreras, Tomas Albornoz, Gonzalo Garcia, Joaquin Oviedo, Santiago Grondona, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Tomas Lavanini, Pedro Rubiolo, Joel Sclavi, Julian Montoya (capt), Thomas Gallo. Bench: Ignacio Ruiz, Ignacio Calles, Pedro Delgado, Franco Molina, Pablo Matera, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Lucio Cinti, Juan Cruz Mallia.