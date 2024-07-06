BREAKING: Bok blackout – SABC sin-bins today’s Springbok-Ireland match

The national broadcaster will no longer be showing the two SA matches of the Springbok-Ireland Test series.

Siya Kolisi will be back on the field at Loftus Versfeld to lead the bocks against Ireland. The SABC will however no longer broadcast today’s match. Picture: Gallo Images

Bok fans’ game plan of watching Saturday’s much-anticipated clash of the Springboks against Ireland at Loftus Versfeld today from the comfort of their own home, have been dashed by the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

In a statement released on Friday evening, the SABC announced that it will no longer broadcast the two Springbok Test matches against Ireland on Saturday, 6 July and Saturday, 13 July as previously communicated.

According to the national broadcaster, this decision will impact TV broadcast only and the matches will be carried live on several radio stations.

Why will SABC 2 no longer broadcast Springbok-Ireland match?

The SABC says the decision follows a recent urgent litigation at the Competition Appeal Court over the broadcast rights to the Test matches which necessitated the national broadcaster to review its decision to continue with the sub-licence agreement concluded with Multichoice.

The last time the Springboks took the field on home soil was in July last year against Argentina.

Clash of the Titans

Today’s match – which will kick off at 5pm – will mark a magnificent home-coming for the team after being crowned double Rugby World Cup champions last year.

The Springboks are the reigning Rugby World Cup champions, while Ireland are ranked number two in the world.

Springbok radio: Where to listen…

The SABC will be broadcasting all six inbound Springbok matches, on the following radio stations:

Radio 2000;

RSG;

Motsweding FM;

Lesedi FM;

Thobela FM;

Ukhozi FM;

Umhlobo Wenene FM;

Ligwalagwala FM;

Ikwekwezi FM;

Munghana Lonene FM; and

Phalaphala FM.

NOW READ: ‘They are the team we haven’t beaten’ — Kolisi’s Boks target Ireland scalp