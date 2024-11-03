Stormers bringing Duhan home?

Landing Van der Merwe from Edinburgh may require financial backing from a third party, given that the Stormers won’t receive SA Rugby funding for the 29-year-old.

The DHL Stormers are reportedly looking to muscle up by adding a South African-born Scotland star to their ranks next season.

According to Sunday newspaper Rapport, the Stormers have set their sights on several high-profile targets, including Sharks loosehead prop Ntuthuko Mchunu and Montpellier’s experienced scrumhalf Cobus Reinach.

In a surprising twist, they’re also eyeing Scotland winger Duhan van der Merwe.

However, landing Van der Merwe from Edinburgh may require financial backing from a third party, given that the Stormers won’t receive SA Rugby funding for the 29-year-old, who is ineligible for the Springboks.

Standout player at Edinburgh

Van der Merwe, originally from George, has been a standout at Edinburgh under former Sharks coach Sean Everitt since 2022, taking his tally to 44 tries in 97 games.

Meanwhile, it has reportedly been confirmed that Sanele Nohamba is no longer in talks with the Cape side.

The Stormers may also be facing a reshuffle at scrumhalf, with Paul de Wet heading to the Bulls and Herschel Jantjies drawing interest from Montpellier.

There is a reported desire to find Reinach a home in the Western Cape, where he could mentor young Imad Khan, as Nohamba’s high asking price has put him out of reach.

