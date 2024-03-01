URC derby day: All the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers team news

The Lions and Sharks meet in Joburg while the Bulls and Stormers clash in Pretoria on Saturday.

Bongi Mbonambi will captain the Sharks against the Lions on Saturday. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

It’s a big weekend for South African rugby as the Lions take on the Sharks (3pm) and the Bulls entertain the Stormers (5.05pm) in United Rugby Championship derby matches in Joburg and Pretoria respectively this weekend.

The Citizen will post all the team news as it unfolds on Friday.

Sharks

Bongi Mbonambi will captain the side in the absence of Lukhanyo Am, with young Ethan Hooker taking Am’s place at outside centre. Exciting loose forward George Cronje is back in the side, while at the back, Grant Williams and Siya Masuku partner at halfback and Eduan Keyter is also named among an exciting back three that features Aphiwe Dyanti and Aphelele Fassi.

Bok World Cup winning prop Vincent Koch is still not available. He hasn’t played any rugby since helping the Boks win the world title in France towards the end of last year.

Sharks: Aphelele Fassi, Eduan Keyter, Ethan Hooker, Francois Venter, Aphiwe Dyantyi, Siya Masuku, Grant Williams, George Cronje, Vincent Tshituka, James Venter, Gerbrandt Grobler, Corne Rahl, Coenie Oosthuizen, Bongi Mbonambi (capt), Ntuthuko Mchunu. Bench: Fez Mbatha, Dian Bleuler, Khwezi Mona, Jeandre Labuschagne, Tino Mavesere, Phepsi Buthulezi, Tiaan Fourie, Curwin Bosch

More team news to follow…