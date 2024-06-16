Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Avatar photo

By sarugbymag

2 minute read

16 Jun 2024

09:19 am

Warriors stun Munster to set up URC final against Bulls

Wingers Kyle Steyn and Sebastian Cancelliere scored tries as Glasgow Warriors stunned defending champions Munster with a 17-10 victory in their URC semi-final clash.

Glasgow Warriors

The Glasgow Warriors knocked out the defending champions to set up a final against the Bulls. Picture: Getty Images

The Bulls will host a United Rugby Championship final for the first time when they take on Glasgow Warriors in Pretoria next week.

Jake White’s charges claimed a 25-20 semi-final victory over a star-studded Leinster outfit that went down swinging at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday in front of a crowd of almost 32,000, and the venue is expected to be filled to capacity for the 2023-24 URC decider on 22 June.

In the second semi-final on Saturday, Glasgow converted a 7-3 half-time lead against Munster in Limerick into a 17-10 win to book a place in the finale, and set up a titanic rematch with the Bulls at Loftus where they had lost earlier in the league stage.

Warriors captain Kyle Steyn’s opportunistic 23rd-minute try came when teammate Richie Gray was in the bin while Matt Fagerson also saw yellow but the visitors still led at the break, with Munster’s response coming from a lone Jack Crowley penalty.

Despite having 63% possession and 71% territory during the first half, a try eluded the defending champions and they fell further behind when Sebastian Cancelliere surged over in the 50th minute to help make it 14-3.

Antoine Frisch pulled back seven points with a converted try, but the hosts had Alex Nankivell red carded and George Horne’s resulting 74th-minute penalty kick proved enough for the Scottish side.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.

Read more on these topics

Bulls Rugby Team United Rugby Championship

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics WATCH: ‘There is no government of national unity in SA’ – Zuma
Opinion Fathers Day: Cherish and celebrate your dad every day
News Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni dies
Elections ‘You mentioned 9 wasted years, we should add your last five to it’: Ramaphosa slammed in victory
News SA’s 7th administration premiers: Dr Phophi Ramathuba is Limpopo’s first female premier

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES