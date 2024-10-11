Willemse to wear Stormers No 10 jersey against Edinburgh

Coach John Dobson has made a total of six changes to his side, including bringing in young hooker Andre-Hugo Venter.

Stormers coach John Dobson has decided to pick the more attacking Damian Willemse at flyhalf for his team’s United Rugby Championship match against Edinburgh in Scotland on Saturday.

The Springbok utility back replaced Jurie Matthee at No 10 with Manie Libbok and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu unavailable following the Springboks’ Rugby Championship campiagn.

Following his return from a long injury layoff Willemse has played at fullback for the Stormers but will now pull the strings at flyhalf this Saturday.

Another Bok, Warrick Gelant, comes into the side at fullback, in place of Willemse, for his first start of the URC season.

Venter to start at hooker

In total, Dobson has made six changes to the side, three up front and three at the back, that featured last weekend in the 36-5 win against Zebre.

Angelo Davids is the other change among the backs, while in the forwards, Dave Ewers comes in at openside flank, while in the front row, hooker Andre-Hugo Venter and prop Brok Harris both start having featured off the bench last week.

Meanwhile, JJ Kotze, Willie Engelbrecht and Wandisile Simelane are all set to make their first appearances of the season from the bench.

Edinburgh are coming off a tough tour of South Africa where they went down to the Bulls and Lions.

Stormers: Warrick Gelant, Angelo Davids, Ruhan Nel, Dan du Plessis (capt), Leolin Zas, Damian Willemse, Paul de Wet, Keke Morabe, Ben-Jason Dixon, Dave Ewers, Ruben van Heerden, JD Schickerling, Neethling Fouche, Andre-Hugo Venter, Brok Harris. Bench: JJ Kotze, Sti Sithole, Sazi Sandi, Adre Smith, Marcel Theunissen, Willie Engelbrecht, Stefan Ungerer, Wandisile Simelane.