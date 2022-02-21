McCarthy opens up about his admiration of Pirates player

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Benni McCarthy has acknowledged that a slip of the tongue has led to him admitting AmaZulu are interested in Orlando Pirates defender Bongani Sam.



The mistake came at McCarthy’s pre-match press conference, ahead of Friday’s 1-0 win over Horoya FC in the Caf Champions League.



McCarthy was asked about AmaZulu’s interest in France-based Bongani Zungu. But the AmaZulu head coach went on to speak about how he had wanted Bongani Sam of Orlando Pirates and how his advances were declined.



“Yes, I am a big fan of that boy (Sam). But I think there was some misunderstanding that happened because the question had been about Bongani Zungu,” said McCarthy with a naughty laugh at the post match press conference.



“I made the mistake thinking they had said Bongani Sam. I will admit again that I had wanted that player. But Pirates made it clear that he is going nowhere, so there is nothing I can do even if the player had wanted to come and play for me.”



Sam has seen little action at Pirates this season which is why McCarthy was hoping to have him on loan until the end of the season.



“You have to respect the club he plays for. He is under the same manager as me. If anything happens (regarding Sam’s transfer) I will be among the first to know,” added McCarthy.



On Zungu, he said he has never been in contact with the former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder.



Zungu is currently with Amiens SC in France but his contract ends in June.



He has been linked with a number of local clubs including AmaZulu, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.



“I heard that I had been in touch with Zungu, but that is just rumours, I have never contacted him.”



Luvuyo Memela got the only goal of the game for AmaZulu against Horoya, as they picked up a first win ever in the Caf Champions League.



Their next Group B match is at home to Algerian giants ES Setif on Friday.