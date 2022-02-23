Frozen-out Sithebe still allowed to train with AmaZulu

Phakaaathi Reporter

Siyethemba Sithebe has been allowed to continue training with the AmaZulu senior squad, despite the fact that he might not play for the club again after signing a pre-contract with Kaizer Chiefs in January.



Sithebe has been frozen out at AmaZulu following his failed move to Chiefs.



His representative Musa Sithebe, who also happens to be his uncle, confirmed to TimesLIVE that the player has not been barred from training with the club.



The 29-year-old is yet to feature for AmaZulu since the failed move to Chiefs in January, with coach Benni McCarthy recently confirming to the media that Siyethemba is not available for selection.



Musa confirmed that McCarthy was keen to play Siyethemba at least until the end of the season, but ended up acceding to the club management decision not to play him again.



“Yes, that’s correct, Siyethemba has confirmed he is still training with the team. At some stage the coach wanted to include him in the [playing] squad but because of the issues he could not,” said Musa as quoted by TimesLIVE.

“At some stage I really didn’t want to talk about the AmaZulu and Siyethemba issue in the media again,” he added, “but it’s just that it’s a sad situation.

“Because players are allowed to negotiate on fair grounds in respect of their new contracts, as he negotiated with Chiefs he also opened negotiations with AmaZulu. It was all open.”



As reported by Phakaaathi earlier, AmaZulu FC boss, Sandile Zungu is said to have critical evidence that Chiefs spoke to Siyethemba or Musa earlier than they were supposed to.

Musa, however, denies this, saying the transfer talks with Chiefs were all above board.



“So I’m disappointed with the situation and the manner it in which it culminated,” he said.