Three things Chiefs need to get right to win Soweto derby

Sibongiseni Gumbi

The big Soweto derby is looming large again and the frenzy around the local football’s biggest fixture is fast gaining momentum.



And while both hosts Orlando Pirates and their visitors Kaizer Chiefs are not convincing in front of goals, the expectations from supporters is still big.

Chiefs go into the fixture with some momentum having beaten Baroka FC 1-0 in their last game last weekend. They have also had a longer preparation time as they did not have a game this week.

Pirates fired blanks against Cape Town City and played to a draw in a game where they could have scored six had they been clinical. In terms of performance, Pirates have the momentum and can score a lot on their good day.

It is Chiefs who would be more worried having been made to grind out the result by Baroka and failing to liven up in matches prior to that.

Phakaaathi looks at three things that Amakhosi will need to get right during the Soweto derby at Orlando Stadium on Saturday to upset the Buccaneers:

Stop over relying on Dolly

Keagan Dolly has been a beacon for Chiefs since his arrival, leading them to some good wins and spearheading the team’s revival. But now the team tends to over rely on him and when he has a bad day where he is not given much room to roam, the entire team fizzles out.

Dolly will probably get special attention from the Pirates’ playing system on the day. Chiefs need to have another plan of making the team play should he not be able to carry them.

Good communication at the back

While the team has not let in too many goals, their defending has been a little unsettling. The problem that persists is that of communication. Baxter has tried various combinations at centre back and they all lack “that thing”. He recently used Erick Mathoho and Austin Dube – both good technically – but neither of them takes charge and issues instructions with clarity and authority.

Solidify midfield

With both Cole Alexander and Njabulo Ngcobo out with injuries, Phathutshedzo Nange is left alone in the centre of the park where he needs to cover his defence when under attack.

Daniel Cardoso has been pushed to play next to him but there is no chemistry between the two and perhaps it is time for a different approach. As they are, they are too rigid and could easily allow Pirates to dictate the game. They need to perhaps be more adventurous and leave Nange alone in that position to do all the grafting.