Baxter full of praise for Chiefs’ ‘game-changing’ Petersen

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter says had it not been for Brandon Petersen’s bravery in goal, the result in the Soweto derby on Saturday would have been different.

ALSO READ: Talking Chiefs up makes good sense

Chiefs beat Orlando Pirates by a narrow 2-1 margin at their own backyard at Orlando Stadium to earn an important three points. Baxter believes the three points kept them in the chase for the DStv Premiership title.

Petersen, meanwhile, made some crucial saves that kept Amakhosi ahead in the game with the most notable being the one he made minutes from the end. He was one-on-one with Terrence Dzvukamanja as Pirates made a late onslaught.

“Petersen was outstanding, he’s been outstanding since he came into the team,” said Baxter. His selection of Petersen ahead of veterans like Itumeleng Khune and Daniel Akpeyi was questioned by some sections of the Amakhosi fanbase.

“The one save right at the death there gave us the win, didn’t it? It’s one-on-one, they’re clean through, and he makes a save. It’s a game-changing save. That’s what he’s there for, that’s what he trains to do. He deserves a massive pat on the back. He’s really thrown his hat in the ring and said ‘I want to stay around,’” said Baxter.

Petersen waited for over a year before he could officially join Amakhosi who are already blessed with some fine and experienced goalies. Many did not see him getting game time ahead of the likes of fan-favourite Khune, the experienced Akpeyi who was NO. 1 last season and Bruce Bvuma who had been biding his time for a while now.

He seems to have easily jumped the queue to be the trusted No. 1 in Baxter’s team, but it is not that simple.

Petersen only started making the team after the Christmas break as he had been the only one who remained with the team when others had other responsibilities. Akpeyi was in Cameroon for the Caf Africa Cup of Nations with Nigeria. Khune and Bvuma were with the Gauteng Warriors in the DStv Compact Cup.

Petersen used the advantage of being the only keeper left in the team at the time because he has been No. 1 since the return to action in early February.