Pirates almost home and dry in Confed Cup after taming Royal Leopard

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Orlando Pirates are just two games and two points away from securing a spot in the knockout stages of the Caf Confederation Cup.

ALSO READ: Pitso – Sundowns must leave me alone

This comes after the Soweto side broke their losing trend on Sunday night beating Eswatini’s Royal Leopard 3-0 at Orlando Stadium.

The three points earned by Pirates put them back on top of Group B with nine points after four games. They could, however have been toppled by El-Ittihad if they won against JS Saura later on Sunday night.

Pirates started as expected, getting most of the ball but could not find a route to goal,

Ncamiso Dlamini proved to be an alert keeper when he read Kwame Peprah’s run and came off to close him down when he was set through on goal bu Kabelo Dlamini.

Pirates’ first real chance came in the 24th minute when Dlamini picked out Fortune Makaringe in front of goal with a well executed pass. But the latter’s effort was parried away by Ncamiso Dlamini in the Leopard goal.

While Pirates had the most possession, they didn’t look to be in much of a hurry to get the goals. Leopard also had their moments where they could have caught Pirates but they also lacked bite up front.

Two minutes from the break Pirates took the lead through a spectacular goal by Makaringe who took a shot from wide on the right and caught the Eswatini side’s keeper unaware.

Terrence Dzvukamanja, who came on at half time for Peprah, had a fantastic chance to increase the lead in the 55th minute but he scooped his shot wide from under the Leopard goal.

A minute later however Pirates were 2-0 up with Goodman Mosele setting Dlamini through on goal and the latter made no mistake and sent it past an advancing keeper.

Dzvukamanja made up for the earlier miss in the 70th minute when he took a brilliant header from a corner to make it 3-0.