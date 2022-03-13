Pirates suspend midfielder after police charges

Jonty Mark

Orlando Pirates announced late on Sunday that they had suspended midfielder Nkanyiso Zungu, after the 26 year-old was charged with an as yet unknown offence.

ALSO READ: Pirates almost home and dry in Confed Cup

“Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that midfielder Nkanyiso Zungu has been charged at the Moffatview Police Station this evening,” read a statement on the Buccaneers website.˜

“The Club suspends Mr Zungu pending an investigation.

As this matter is currently in the hands of the authorities, the Club is unable to make further comment until this process is complete.

Zungu has made just two appearances for Pirates all season, 78 minutes in the DStv Premiership against Maruma Gallants in August, and seven minutes against Diables Noirs in the Caf Confederation Cup in October.