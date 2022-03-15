‘You can win the group but where’s the trophy?’ – Mosimane to Sundowns

Ntokozo Gumede

“You can win in the group and be good, but where is the trophy? Put it on the table and then we can talk.” Those are the words of Al-Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane, telling his former side Mamelodi Sundowns that they must go all the way and unseat them on the throne of inter-continental football. Downs beat the defending champions this past weekend to complete a home and away double over Mosimane’s side in the Caf Champions League.

“Jingles”, in a rather cocky tone, told his successors, Manqoba Mngqithi, Rhulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela to repeat the 2016 feat where Mosimane guided the Brazilians to their one and only Champions League crown. Ahly find themselves in a position where they have to get results in their last two group games against Sudanese sides Al-Merreikh and Al-Hilal and this is something Mosimane believes his team are capable of doing.



“Sundowns have an opportunity to win it now. It has been too long since they won it. They have invested a lot of money with the players, you can even see with the recent transfers – they have spent more than us and the pressure is on them, they have to win it,” said Mosimane.



“They can beat Al-Ahly home and away so they might as well just win it. We drew against AS Vita last season in the group stages and we have dropped so many points at home in the group stages, we are always coming through late in the group stages but I think you know the story,” he added.



Mosimane referenced last season where they qualified to the quarterfinals as the group runners-up after they stumbled a few times before getting their act right. This, for the former Masandawana mentor, speaks a lot about the ambition that the Red Devils have.



“I did not make this team to be where it is. I may have added a few stars on the logo but this tea has been the way it is. They have played so many games and they have been through the thick and thin of things. For me to say that there was no hunger (before I came) would be incorrect. This team has been here before and it has overcome a lot.”