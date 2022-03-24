Sibisi relishing Bafana opportunity

Jonty Mark

Bafana Bafana defender Nkosinathi Sibisi expects very different challenges from Guinea and France in the upcoming international friendlies in Belgium and France.

South Africa will take on Guinea this evening in Kortrijk and then play World Champions France in Lille on Tuesday, as they build towards the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, that are set to begin in June.

Sibisi made his debut for Bafana in a friendly against Uganda last June, and the Golden Arrows captain is set for another cap against either Guinea or France, or both, with head coach Hugo Broos saying every player in the 23-man squad will get an opportunity.

“I think it will be a couple of good friendlies,” said Sibisi.

“Guinea did well in the Afcon, they have a good squad and are physical. So it will be a good transition from Guinea to France, who are more technically superior. We will have to apply ourselves as best we can … we have to all pull together to bring success to the national team.”

The only slight concern for Sibisi ahead of the Guinea game is a gash next to an eye that required stitches, but he is confident he will be fine. In fact, cuts seem to come with the territory for central defenders.

“I’m pretty much good to go with the stitches. It is not the first time I had stitches, I had them before in my head! I was sharing experiences with Siyanda (Xulu) and Rushine (De Reuck), Siyanda once came to camp with staples in a cut!”

De Reuck and Xulu were the regular central defensive pairing in a World Cup qualifying campaign that saw Bafana concede just two goals, and none from open play, though they just missed out to Ghana on a place in the play-offs.

Sibisi will do well to dislodge that partnership for the Afcon qualifiers in June, though Xulu is still looking for a club after leaving Israeli side Hapoel Tel Aviv. The 26 year-old Durbanite, meanwhile, is sharing a room with De Reuck in camp, and says boarding with the Sundowns star is helping him a lot.

“It is very helpful … he (Rushine) has been growing in leaps and bounds and I try to take some positives from his game. I am sure he takes positives from mine. It is nice to be with him in this space.”

At just 1.72 metres Sibisi is not tall for a centre back, but he knows exactly what qualities he can bring to the senior national team.

“I bring speed and I can read the game. People say how can he play centre back with his height? But it is all about reading the game and trying to be aggressive.”