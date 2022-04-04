Alexander revels in first goal for Kaizer Chiefs

Sibongiseni Gumbi

When Cole Alexander joined Kaizer Chiefs at the beginning of the season, his signing was not one of those that got the fans excited.



ALSO READ: Baxter happy Chiefs can ‘keep hunting’ after Chippa win



It was perhaps eclipsed by the arrival of Keagan Dolly who became an instant fan-favourite at Naturena.

But as soon as he started playing, Alexander won himself the hearts of the Chiefs supporters with assured shwings in the centre of the field where he developed an immediate, yet solid partnership with Phathutshedzo Nange.

An injury however hampered his progress and he had been out for a while before making a stomping comeback in the 3-1 win against Chippa United last weekend.



He scored the third a few minutes after coming on off the bench.

“It has been almost 12 weeks since I was out,” said Alexander. “And I was happy to get some game time, and get back onto the pitch. I was very happy to get my first goal in Chiefs colours.”

The win got some excitement back in the Amakhosi camp and they now have renewed belief that they could yet make something of their season. But with all the experience he has, Alexander understands that they cannot get over excited.

Amakhosi return to action on Tuesday night with an away fixture against TS Galaxy, a match that will not be easy on either side.

“We have to take it like we take every other game,” he says. We got knocked out of the Nedbank Cup by them and I think that should be some motivation to get back at them.”

Alexander also revealed how he was intimidated by the Amakhosi supporters when he played against them while at Platinum Stars and SuperSport United in the past.



He is now excited that those fans will be rooting for him when they come back to the stadium starting this weekend.

“I am excited to have the fans back. As a player who used to play against Chiefs, the crowd was very intimidating. I am excited to have the opposite of that now and have the crowd for me, and not against me. I am just going to try and give my best in every game.”