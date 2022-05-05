Tinkler upset with Chippa draw as City miss chance to move second

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Eric Tinkler was left disappointed after Cape Town City missed out on a chance to go to second on the DStv Premiership standings.



This after the Citizens were held to a goalless draw by Chippa United in a DStv Premiership tie played at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Mother City club remained in third place on the league standings with 45 points, level with second placed Royal AM after 27 games.

“To be brutally honest, I am actually disappointed with the draw. We know obviously coming here that it was going to be a tough match because of the way they play. Very defensive, low block, nine players behind the ball just leaving Eva Nga upfront. And in the first half, we looked to break them down, created half chances and we got caught twice on the break from them and Hugo Marques had to make two good saves. But I think the rest of the time we were camping in their own half,” said Tinkler after the match.

“We looked to make one or two adjustments during half-time because of our strategy and the second half they had to come out of their own half. We just couldn’t play the final pass and make that right decision. The weight of our pass wasn’t great. We didn’t get it into the right spaces which we could turn and have a shot at goal. And with the little chances we got, we just couldn’t get to the end of it.”

A point, however, could go a long way in helping Chippa avoid relegation at the end of the season.



The Chilli Boys, who have collected 27 points, lead bottom-placed Baroka FC by six points, with just three games to go before the end of the season.