Chiefs youngster on what coaches in Spain are saying to him

It seems like Kaizer Chiefs youngster Mduduzi Shabalala might just end up being snapped by Spain based outfit with the midfielder confirming that the youth coaches at the Laliga outfit are happy with what they see from him.

Shabalala is on a long week trial at the Yellow Submarines as part of a partnership with Cosafa and Laliga South Africa following his explosive performances for the South African national Under-17 during the last edition of the Under-17 Cosafa Cup in 2020, where Amajimbos were crowned champions.

“I can say that I have done very well at training and the coach is impressed with me. So he said we can take it from here until my last day of the trials,” said the Amakhosi youngster.

Shabalala also got an opportunity to meet Villarreal senior team players and took pictures with Ivory Coast international Serge Aurier and Senegal attacker Boulaye Dia.

The Chiefs juniors player was also afforded an opportunity to watch Villarreal take on Liverpool in the Uefa Champions League second leg tie of the semi-finals at El Madrigal Stadium.

The home side ended up losing the tie 3-2, with Fabinho, Luiz Dias and Sadie Mane scoring the English team, while Dia and Francis Coquelin scored for the hosts as they ended up being knocked out of the tournament.

However, Shabalala adds that he enjoyed watching the match live and he also says it is a matter of time before he also plays in the Champions League.

“The atmosphere was good and the vibe was also good. I got to see Villarreal players live which was good and a motivation at the same time. I wish to see them play more often.”

This is a second trial for Shabalala in less than three weeks having first left the country to Belgium, where he spent some time with KVV Westerlo.

The future certainly looks bright for the Chiefs youngster, having also made a name for himself in the DStv Diski Challenge.