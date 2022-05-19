Mngqithi hails Sundowns duo after multiple PSL gong nominations

Ntokozo Gumede

Mamelodi Sundowns midfield kingpin Andile Jali has been nominated in every applicable category in the Premier Soccer League end of the season awards scheduled to take place next Sunday in Rustenburg.



Jali got the nod for the Nedbank Cup and MTN8 top honours, while he has also been nominated for the grand Footballer of the Season, Midfielder of the Season and Players Player award.

His coach, Rhulani Mokwena has always been a praise singer for Jali as he said, a while ago, that Jali deserves to win the Footballer of the Season. Mokwena’s partner in the Masandawana dugout, Manqoba Mngqithi, sings from the same hymn book and is not surprised that Jali, along with a few other Downs key players, were nominated.

“It is always encouraging when your players get nominated because it always shows that they have helped the team in one way or another in these competitions. To see Jali in that space is very good because he had a very good season for us, he fought very hard and he has probably played 90% of all the matches that we have played this season. He has done extremely well and I believe he deserves to be nominated,” he said.



Striker Peter Shalulile will finish the season as the top goalscorer and the verdict is still out on whether he can match or beat Collins Mbesuma’s 17-year-old record of 25 league goals. Shalulile is currently sitting on 22 goals. The Namibian star has been nominated alongside Jali in the Footballer of the Season together with Royal AM’s Victor Letsoalo. Shalulile will also go head-to-head with Jali and Themba Zwane for the Players Players gong.



“Everybody knows that Peter has been a stalwart for the team, he has given everything for the team and no wonder he gets nominated. Aubrey has done very well in the Nedbank Cup matches and no wonder he has been selected.

“The fact that he comes from the KeYona Team makes him a very interesting nominee within the group because he comes a long way with the Nedbank Cup. We are very encouraged and happy that our boys are in that space and we are confident that they’ve got what it takes to win it,” said Mngqithi.