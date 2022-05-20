Pirates players ‘excited’ ahead of Confed Cup final against Berkane

Tshepo Ntsolengoe

It’s all excitement in the Orlando Pirates camp ahead of their Caf Confederation Cup final against RS Berkane at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on Friday.



This was disclosed by co-coach Fadlu Davids.

While Davids declares that the mood is great within the squad, the Bucs co-coach says there is also a bit of tension, but it’s something that is needed ahead of the huge final.

“The preparation and the mood is excitement, tension, but confidence. There is that certain amount of tension for the final, but also displays that confidence. So, us as coaches we are calming them (players) down, because it’s a huge occasion but also keeping that bit of tension in order for one to perform at the highest level,” said Davids.

Meanwhile, Olisa Ndah, who will be playing the Confed Cup final in his home country, says he knows the venue very well having played there numerous times and he hopes that it will bring luck to Pirates to go on and lift the trophy.

“This stadium has brought so much luck to me and I know it so well. I played a lot of times here. So, it’s overwhelming and I am so happy to be here. I just hope it brings all the good luck and the support that we need. I think it is going to be a difficult game, it is not going to be easy. We watched the opponents, we analysed them. It is not going to be easy, we know it is going to be a tough game, but we need the Cup,” said Ndah.

Pirates made it to the final of the continental tournament after beating Al Ahli Tripoli 2-1 on aggregate in the semi-final having won 2-0 away from home in the first leg, before losing 1-0 in the return game played at the Orlando Stadium last Sunday.



Meanwhile, Berkane edged TP Mazembe 4-2 on aggregate after their fine display in the second leg at home where they won 4-1 having lost the first leg 1-0.