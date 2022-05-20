Sundowns’ Shalulile to be offered any help possible to break scoring record

Ntokozo Gumede

If Mamelodi Sundowns are awarded a penalty in their final DStv Premiership game against Royal AM this weekend, Themba Zwane – who is the club’s designated penalty taker – will have to gracefully hand the ball to Peter Shalulile, as the club have vowed to help him score more goals.

Shalulile has been chasing Collins Mbesuma’s 25-goal record in the league and if he is to equal that, he will need nothing less than a hat-trick. If there is anyone in the top flight who you can bank on to score three goals in one match, it has to be the Namibian striker. Shalulile has already bagged two hat-tricks in the league against Golden Arrows and Swallows FC.

His coach, Manqoba Mngqithi, has somewhat downplayed the possibility of Shalulile breaking or equaling Mbesuma’s record, but still puts the whole team’s weight behind their red hot goal poacher.

“All we have to do is support each and every player and for Shalulile, we have to make sure that the environment is suitable for him to achieve whatever he has to achieve,” said Mngqithi.

“Everyone is talking about the record. We are happy that he is the top goalscorer and we can even give him a freekick and make sure that he buries it to make sure that he gets closer to the record,” he added.

Downs will be handed their trophy after the final whistle as they have already bagged the championship for a fifth time on the spin.