Stellies’ Van Rooyen bids farewell to Chiefs-bound Du Preez

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Stellenbosch FC winger David van Rooyen has bid farewell to his teammate Ashley du Preez, who will be playing for Kaizer Chiefs next season.

Du Preez’s move to Amakhosi was announced by Stellies on Monday afternoon, before Chiefs also confirmed the move later on in the day. Amakhosi also confirmed the capture of Du Preez’s teammate Zitha Kwinika.



Van Rooyen took to Twitter to say goodbye to his teammate having played together from a young age. The winger wished Du Preez the best of luck at Chiefs.



“For almost 20 years we’ve been playing school soccer, club soccer together. We’ve almost won everything together in this game as well as winning our circumstances. What a cousin/brother you’ve been to me in our journey of growing up together. All the best with the new journey,” wrote Van Rooyen.



Losing both Du Preez and Kwinika will surely open a huge void in Steve Barker’s squad, with the club having shown a huge improvement this season.



The 24-year-old Du Preez joined Stellies in 2016. He made 29 appearances in all competitions for the club this last campaign, scoring nine goals and making three assists in the process.



With his speed, the attacker was able to help Stellies enjoy a good run in the league, which saw the club just missing out on ending the season in third place and qualifying for the Caf Confederation Cup. They were beaten to the third spot by Royal AM, but only by goal difference.

