Ex-Chiefs star Khanye impressed with Du Preez, questions Kwinika’s signing

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Junior Khanye is impressed with the signing of Stellenbosch FC attacker Ashley du Preez at Kaizer Chiefs.

ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs show ill-disciplined Zuma the exit door

The former Chiefs winger though adds that the 24-year-old still needs proper coaching to do his best at the Glamour Boys.



Du Preez was announced as one of the two new signings by the club, which included his Stellies teammate, Zitha Kwinika.



“You see, I think that boy can do well at Chiefs, they made the right choice by signing him. He has improved so much this season, much better than when he first came into the DStv Premiership. What we have seen from him in his first season was totally different from what we saw this past season,” said Khanye.



“He used to rush a lot and that caused him to miss a lot of goals, but he has always shown that he has a lot of potential. That is why I am saying with the right guidance, he will be able to reach his best and I believe he can do that under Arthur Zwane. They just have to take care of him and show him the right way to do things, that’s just it. Otherwise, I think he is a good signing.”



While Khanye is adamant that Chiefs securing Du Preez is good for the club, his tone changes when speaking about the 28-year-old Kwinika, formerly known as Macheke.



Kwinika, who can play in defence and in midfield, grew up in the Amakhosi’s development. And with that, Khanye reckons bringing him back to the club was a bad choice since the player failed to make it the first time.



“Why did he leave in the first time? I don’t really see the point of bringing him back. I mean, if he was that good they could have never let him go. So, I am not impressed, they should have opted for someone else.”