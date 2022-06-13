Mosimane ready to take his fight with Sundowns to court

Ntokozo Gumede

Al-Ahly head coach Pitso Moismane says he would love to avoid taking on Mamelodi Sundowns in court but says if the matter demands that the two parties resolves their ordeal in front of a judge, he will have no choice but to appear to “clear his name”.

The pressing matter between Mosimane and Sundowns began when “Jingles” jumped ship to coach African giants Al-Ahly in 2020, a few months after signing a contract extension with Downs.

READ ALSO: Across Pitori with love – Modiba on SuperSport buddies at Sundowns

Sundowns are believed to have paid Mosimane’s agent, MT Sports Management, managed by his wife Moira Tlhagale, a sum of money which was meant to be paid in installments, but given the warm relationship between the two parties at the time, Downs paid what was due to them in a lump sum. However, they are now understood to be demanding reimbursement from the Mosimanes.

Asked why he believes that there is a personal vendetta against him, he did not hesitate to agree, saying this is all because he occupies the arguably the most demanding job in African club football.

“I am never at peace because I am the coach of Al-Ahly,” the former told veteran sports writer Mahlatse Mphahlele on his podcast, PrimeSport with Mahlatse.

“What makes me feel like this is because all these things happen when I am playing (big games) in the Champions League. The lawyers of the Motsepe family always send me letters. Why don’t they send them when I am not playing? There is a court case, but do I really want to go to court? I don’t want to. But If I have to protect my name and myself and justify, I will go to court but it is not nice for football.

Mosimane revealed that during his time with Downs, he was threatened by a staff member that he would get him fired.

“My relationship with Sundowns goes back to 1985 [when I was a player]. I know the logo and the brand. Sundowns is my team, I have no problem with Sundowns. But our relationship now is not good and it was tough for me when I was there,” he said.

“I worked with different tough people. You can’t come and do things to me when you are a junior staff member. Junior staff members used to tell me ‘we will fire you’. A junior staff member whose job title I did not know. How can a junior staff member say that to a head coach? But I focus on football,” Mosimane added.