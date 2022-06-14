Sundowns’ Mokwena off to Ugandan Premier League side Kampala City

Ntokozo Gumede

Mamelodi Sundowns co-head coach Rhulani Mokwena will jet off to Uganda where he will spend about a week visiting Kampala City Capital Authority this week.

The 13-time Ugandan Premier League champions invited the former Orlando Pirates and Chippa United mentor for a courtesy visit and to workshop Kampala’s technical team. This invitation, the club says, is a way to establish relationships with top teams on the continent.

Meanwhile in other Sundowns matters, striker Erwin Saavedra has taken some time to reflect on his maiden season with the club, winning the treble with Downs even though he did not contribute much. Saavedra played just four games and had to spend most of his time in the casualty ward after sustaining an injury in February.

“First of all, it was a different experience to what I am used to. However, to win two trophies is great even though I got them not in the way I would have preferred, since I was injured. [As a footballer] these are titles which will forever be part of my CV,” he told the Sundowns website.

“The coaches told me that injuries are part of football, and to me this is part of football I have never experienced before and it is new to me. I am only hoping to start the next season in the best manner possible, together we can achieve new objectives that we didn’t get to achieve this season.”

He added: “I am really grateful for the support we have received from our fans, they have really given us massive amounts of support. As players, we really do need their support and we just urge them to not lose faith in us as we go for more championships.”